NBA Roster Rumors: Washington Wizards Reportedly Interested in Derrick Rose and Ramon Sessions

The search for a veteran backup point guard has begun for the Washington Wizards.

According to the Washington Post's Candace Buckner, the Wizards are exploring the possibility of adding either Derrick Rose or Ramon Sessions to their roster.

"The Wizards' front office has had recent conversations with Rose's representation and has remained in contact with Sessions' camp since he was waived by the New York Knicks in mid-January," Buckner wrote in her report.

However, sports journalist Ben Standig has reported that signing Rose seems like a long shot for the team. "While the Wizards will do their due diligence with available free agents as they look to fill one or both of their open roster spots, adding Rose is unlikely at best, according to a source familiar with the situation," Standig said in his report on Patreon.

Sessions is a realistic option, though, and he played as John Wall's back up from 2014 to 2016. The veteran journeyman has only appeared in 13 games with the Knicks this season before he was waived. He averaged 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 32.1 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from three-point range, and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, NBA.com's David Aldridge has reported that Donald Sloan and Briante Weber are on the teams' radar as well.

At the moment, the Wizards need all the help they can get at the point guard position.

With Wall sidelined until at least mid-March after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, Washington had to rely on Tomáš Satoranský and Tim Frazier, but both players are currently dealing with injuries of their own.

Frazier is expected to miss some time after he suffered a nose fracture in Saturday night's game against the Chicago Bulls, and Satoranský may have to sit out a few games as well after he took a hard fall on his head late in the game.