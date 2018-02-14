NBA Roster Rumors: Washington Wizards Reportedly Interested Veteran Guard Ty Lawson

Reuters/John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Pacers guard Ty Lawson (10) goes up to make a basket in between Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll (5) and forward Bismack Biyombo (8) in game one of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre.

Former Denver Nuggets guard Ty Lawson could be on the verge of making his return to the National Basketball Association (NBA).

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards are "seriously considering" signing Lawson. The veteran guard played for the Shandong Golden Stars in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) this season, and he just had a monster game against Tianjin Ronggang in his final game of the season earlier this week.

"The Wizards are still considering several point guards, including Derrick Rose, Briante Weber and Ramon Sessions, league sources said," Wojnarowski wrote in his report.

"Nevertheless, Lawson's strong performance with Shandong of the CBA, including 55 points in his final game, has merited deeper inspection, league sources said. Lawson is expected to get the opportunity prior to the All-Star break to make a case to Washington about signing him, league sources said," he continued.

At the moment, the Wizards need someone who can act as a stopgap until Tomáš Satoranský (head) and Tim Frazier (nose fracture) return from their respective injuries, and Lawson may be the right person for the job.

Lawson was selected 18th overall in the 2009 draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he was shipped to Denver in a draft-day trade. He served as Chauncey Billups' backup during his rookie season before the Nuggets handed him the reins to the offense.

The former University of North Carolina standout would play for the Nuggets from 2009 to 2015, but he fell out of the league after stints with the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Sacramento Kings due in large part due to his off-the-court issues.

Lawson averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals with the Kings last season, and he also shot 45.4 percent from the field, 28.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 79.7 percent from the free-throw line.