Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison LeBron James during a break action in a 2017 game against the Washington Wizards

For the fourth year in a row, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play in the NBA Finals, and for the fourth year in a row, they will enter the series as the clear underdogs to the Golden State Warriors.

This year, in particular, the Cavaliers being perceived as unlikely candidates to dethrone the defending champions makes plenty of sense because the roster is mostly unimpressive.

The only real reason anyone even thinks that the Cavaliers have a slight chance to win the series is due to the brilliance of one LeBron James.

Despite being in year 15 and having already played an additional 235 playoff games, the man they call "King" is still as good as he's ever been, and some would argue that James is playing his best basketball right now.

He's taken on a large share of the offensive burden for this iteration of the Cavaliers, and it's a testament to James' greatness that he can still handle that particular task incredibly well.

James has clearly excelled in that kind of role, but interestingly enough, there are rumblings that he may want to try something else as he moves into the latter stage of his NBA career.

Appearing on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," NBA insider Chris Broussard shared that he's been told by people close to James that the multi-time league MVP is interested in playing off the ball more often.

Due in part to that apparent desire James harbors, Broussard believes that the team the current Cavalier will join this summer will be the Philadelphia 76ers.

So, why would the 76ers be the team James joins if he wants to play off the ball more?

As Broussard also alluded to, the 76ers already have a primary playmaker in Ben Simmons.

Simmons displayed a rare kind of aptitude for running an NBA offense in his first full year playing in the league. Simmons has even shown a type of all-around game that is fairly reminiscent of what James did earlier in his career.

As can be seen on his Basketball Reference page, Simmons can impact the game in a number of ways, whether through driving to the rim and finishing with a basket, getting his teammates open with great passes, crashing the glass to secure rebounds or even just locking down an opponent on the defensive end.

The only real concern with pairing James with Simmons is that the latter has yet to show any semblance of a three-point shot, meaning spacing could be an issue.

However, if James really is more interested in playing off the ball more, then the pairing could work, as he can provide some spacing himself, start cutting to the basket more or do other things to get himself open.

James has been mum regarding his offseason plans pretty much all year, and he's unlikely to talk now with the Finals about to begin.

For the next few weeks, James will be doing all he can to help lift the Cavaliers to another championship, but by the time next season rolls around, he may be working his magic for a certain franchise located in Philadelphia.