George said knowing he 'left something on the table' with the Thunder 'weighs' on him

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost Paul George defending LeBron James

Paul George had a terrific debut season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George averaged better than 21 points per game while posting an impressive effective field goal percentage of 52. He was also reliable on the defensive end, as he routinely hounded the better perimeter players in the league and made their nights miserable.

In many ways, George was the ideal number two guy to have playing alongside 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook, as the latter took control of the team, while the former contributed in a variety of ways.

Unfortunately for George, Westbrook and the rest of the Thunder, the 2017–18 season did not end well for them as they were dispatched by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs.

Just like that, a promising season has given way to an offseason of uncertainty and to the possibility that George may move on and sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

All hope is not lost for the Thunder and their fans, as George may not be about to pack up for L.A. just yet.

In the first part of George's "My Journey" series with ESPN, he talks about the risk the franchise took in trading for him. George also indicated that he feels he "left something on the table" after hinting that he thinks he didn't finish the season as strongly as he wanted to.

George acknowledging something like that is pretty significant. Who knows? Maybe it's that nagging feeling that he "left something on the table" in Oklahoma City that could convince to stay with the Thunder this offseason.

As what The New York Times' Marc Stein reported recently, more people around the NBA are also starting to think George could remain with the Thunder.

George heading to the Lakers when he became a free agent seemed like such a lock not too long ago, but now, he may have some pretty good reasons to continue his career in Oklahoma City.