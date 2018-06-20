Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart prepares to shoot during a January 2017 game against the Washington Wizards

Guard Marcus Smart is one of the more unique players in the NBA today.

Despite having a solid if unspectacular career stat line, Smart is considered one of the top free agents who will be on the market this summer.

That's because Smart is the ideal example of a player whose impact goes beyond the box score.

Smart is known for being a high-motor competitor who will routinely risk his body if it means that he will be able to draw a charge or even just get a fingertip on a loose ball. Smart's versatility on defense has also helped his current team, the Boston Celtics, fare better on that end of the floor whenever he's playing.

The Celtics are well aware of how impactful Smart can be. A team source spoken to previously by The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn even shared that the Celtics want to bring him back.

It's still far from a lock that Smart will be back with the Celtics this summer, however, and recently, Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix hinted at other teams that could be interested in signing the tough-minded guard.

Spotted by NESN, Mannix dropped by the "Toucher & Rich" show on 98.5 The Sports Hub to talk about potential destinations for Smart. According to Mannix, the Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers are teams that could be interested in adding Smart.

Of those three clubs, the Pacers may be the franchise that the Celtics should worry about the most with regards to Smart.

Mannix mentioned that the Pacers' interest in Smart could depend on what happens to the contract situation of Thaddeus Young, but it is worth noting that the franchise could still offer Smart a big-money deal even if Young chooses to stay with the team.

Given that the Pacers were also competitive this past season, Smart may also be intrigued by the possibility of taking on a larger role with them.

The Celtics will have the final say on where Smart will go because he is a restricted free agent, but the Pacers could make it very costly for them to bring him back.