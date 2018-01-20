Three Western Conference clubs and one team from the east could go after Cousins in the offseason

A few months from now, current New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins will enter the free agent market. And as a still-in-his-prime, All-Star-caliber big man, he figures to receive plenty of offers.

So, which teams are expected to make a run at trying to sign Cousins?

In a recent edition of the "Dunc'd On Podcast," noted NBA insider Marc Stein named some teams that could make a serious run for Cousins this summer.

First off, Stein mentioned that he believes "the Pelicans are the clear favorites" to sign Cousins to a new deal, RealGM reported.

The Pelicans currently have only one All-Star-type player on their roster aside from Cousins, with that being Anthony Davis, so them being interested in re-signing the soon-to-be free agent makes sense.

The Pelicans are probably not going to be the only franchise that presents an offer to Cousins, however.

Also during that podcast, Stein shared that some rival teams are speculating that the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers may have interest in Cousins as well.

Again, both of those teams having interest in adding Cousins is easy to understand.

The Mavericks are looking for a star to build around on with future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki nearing retirement. Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. could eventually grow to be a franchise player, but in the meantime, having someone like Cousins on the team could get fans more invested in them.

As for the Lakers, they have been searching for stars ever since Kobe Bryant retired and have thus far been unable to draft a surefire franchise guy even though they have had some high draft picks to use previously. If they can add Cousins, it might become easier for them to attract other high-profile free agents.

There is one more team that could present an offer to Cousins this offseason.

Speaking previously to The Undefeated, Washington Wizards guard John Wall said that Cousins has talked to him about coming to D.C., though that conversation did happen before the big man was traded to the Pelicans.

Still, it sure seems like Wall and Cousins would not be opposed to teaming up again just like they did back at the University of Kentucky.

The Pelicans, Mavericks, Lakers and Wizards - those are just four of the teams that may be laying out plans to sign Cousins.

There might only be four teams currently rumored to end up going after Cousins, but there is a chance that the star center could attract even more attention once the summer rolls around.