NBA Rumors: Could DeAndre Jordan Move to Phoenix Suns?

Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan scores in the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Staples Center.

A report says Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan could be moving to the Phoenix Suns come off-season.

The trade deadline has come and gone. Jordan, though one of the highly rumored to be traded to a number of teams, was left behind at the Clippers bench. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan came so close to making the shift to Cleveland Cavaliers, but it did not push through due to a variety of reasons.

The Clippers were reportedly reluctant to take Iman Shumpert. The Cavaliers, meantime, was as hesitant to give the 29-year-old player a nine-figure extension.

For now, he is stuck with the Los Angeles team, at least until the end of the current season. But analysts believe that Jordan is moving to free agency market come summer.

In a short interview with ESPN, Jordan revealed he does not even know if the Clippers want him in their team. No matter how the rest of the season turns out, looks like he is moving to another team when the 2018 season opens.

The strong center has matched his career-high with 15.0 rebounds, with an average of 11 points per game. This makes him a hot item for the off-season.

According to Bleacher Report, Phoenix Suns is the greatest fit to sign Jordan, with fifth-year backup center Alex Len possibly parting ways with the Suns. The 24-year-old player has not really been given an opportunity to play to his full potential in the Phoenix team.

With Len's so-far strong performance, an average of 8.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per limited game time of only 20.4 minutes, and him being a free agent in the off-season, looks like he is ready to find another team.

The Suns currently depend on Devin Booker, T.J. Warren, and Josh Jackson for scoring. Jordan could be the big guy they could depend for rebound, one that would not necessarily command the ball. He could run with the rest of the Suns as well.