NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Joining the Dallas Mavericks Could Finally Happen This Offseason

Jordan was initially expected to sign with the Mavericks back in 2015 before changing his mind at the last moment

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison DeAndre Jordan could leave the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason

The Dallas Mavericks need a center this offseason, and in pursuit of an upgrade in the middle, the franchise could turn to someone who famously spurned them three years ago.

For those who may not have been avid NBA followers back in 2015, then free agent DeAndre Jordan was on the verge of signing with the Mavericks before a last-minute change of heart led him to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

That saga captivated numerous NBA fans as it unfolded over various social media posts, and all the madness is captured in this recap provided by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Tim MacMahon.

Because of the way that situation ended, it would have been easy to assume that the Mavericks would be fine with steering clear of Jordan for the rest of his career, but that may not be the case.

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, Jordan is considering opting in to the final year of his current deal and then trying to go to another team via the trade route.

One franchise that could be interested in trading for Jordan is the Mavericks.

Now, Stein did pass along some information from a source who said that the Mavericks trading for Jordan is a "long shot," but that's not the only way for the center to make it to Dallas.

ESPN's MacMahon reported that the Mavericks could also be interested in adding Jordan should he make it to the market as a free agent.

Given the way the Mavericks' roster is set up, Jordan could be an ideal acquisition for them, as he can serve as the rim-protecting and lob-catching big who can make things easier for Harrison Barnes, incoming second-year player Dennis Smith Jr. and 2018 draftee Luka Doncic.

Jordan shied away from joining the Mavericks back in 2015, but time changes many things, and the franchise could finally get their guy about three years later than they initially expected.