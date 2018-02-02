NBA Rumors: Do the Los Angeles Clippers Have a Shot at Signing LeBron James This Summer?

Recent rumor hinting that James may not have that much interest in going to the Clippers at this point in time

LeBron James is going to become an unrestricted free agent once again this offseason, and the moment he becomes available, there will likely be many teams who will call him to gauge his interest in signing with them.

One potential James suitor emerged just recently in the form of the now Blake Griffin-less Los Angeles Clippers.

Just to get everyone up to speed, the Clippers recently dealt away Griffin along with Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, a lightly-protected first round pick and a second round pick, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The trade marks the start of a new era for the franchise. The Clippers are now moving away from their "Lob City" era and into a new stage where they will use picks and cap room to build a new foundation.

Just as with many other teams in the NBA, the Clippers would probably love to have the aforementioned James as the player to rebuild their franchise around on.

At this point though, James going to the Clippers is reportedly not looking likely to happen.

In a recent article, The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears shared some information provided by a source close to James who noted that the 33-year-old, four-time MVP "is not expected to consider the Clippers as a free agent."

James is at a point in his career where winning is what he values most.

The Clippers can grow into a contender if they use their draft picks and cap room well, but they may not improve fast enough for James to see them as a good team to go to this summer.

With other teams like the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers expected to go after James soon, the future Hall of Famer may see those as better destinations for him, thanks to those franchises already having star players on their rosters.

The Clippers are going to look to acquire new players this summer, but it seems like they may have to prepare for the possibility that James will not be one of them.