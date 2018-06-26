NBA Rumors: Forward Jabari Parker Should Be the Phoenix Suns' Number One Target in Free Agency

Parker is set to become a restricted free agent after spending the last five seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Jabari Parker with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014

The Phoenix Suns made it clear with their draft day moves that they are done rebuilding and have now turned their attention to trying to become a legitimate playoff contender.

In order to make that leap, they will need to bring in a free agent who will be able to fit in and contribute right away.

Per a recent report from AZCentral's Scott Bordow, Suns' general manager Ryan McDonough is looking to add a point guard and a stretch-four this offseason, which makes sense considering that face of the franchise Devin Booker is the incumbent shooting guard, incoming second-year player Josh Jackson will be at small forward again and 2018 first overall pick DeAndre Ayton will be manning the middle.

The player the Suns traded for on draft night, Villanova's Mikal Bridges, could eventually become a reliable 3-and-D guy and push Jackson to the power forward spot, but for now, at least, it seems that he may be coming off the bench alongside scorer T.J. Warren.

In search of a power forward who can contribute to winning now, the Suns may want to take a closer look at the Milwaukee Bucks' Jabari Parker.

Bordow pointed to Parker as a potential target for the Suns, while describing him as a "high-reward, low-risk signing," and it's hard to disagree with him.

The injuries will always be a concern with Parker, but the Suns' are known for having one of the best training departments in the league, and they could work wonders on the 23-year-old's body.

Even if Parker is sidelined by injuries every now and then, it will still be worth it to sign him because of what he could bring to the team.

Per Basketball Reference, Parker shot better than 38 percent from beyond the arc last season while taking 2.6 three-pointers per contest. Having him on the floor will help give Booker, Jackson and Ayton more room to work with.

Furthermore, Parker's already flashed an ability to score in bunches in the past, and perhaps on nights when Booker and the others aren't getting their shots to fall, he could take over.

Parker's a restricted free agent, so the Bucks will have an opportunity to match any offer given to him. However, if the Suns make a significant enough financial commitment, they could sign the exact type of player who can help them go from the bottom of the standings and into the thick of the playoff race.