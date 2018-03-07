NBA Rumors: Is LeBron James Being Persuaded to Join the Philadelphia 76ers?

Reuters/ Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Is LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers?

There are speculations that the chances of LeBron James switching teams to join the Philadelphia 76ers are high after months of being persuaded by the city.

It has been a long-running rumor that LeBron might actually leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jon Johnson, an insider for the Philadelphia 76ers, recently reported on Twitter that the possibility of LeBron joining their team has gone up.

"After speaking to several individuals around the league the past few days, LeBron to Philly has a much higher percentage of happening than most think. One league source told me, '50/50," Jon's post reads.

The reason that boosted the rumors of LeBron joining the Sixers was that of a stunt that a Philadelphia-based company pulled to convince the star player to join their team.

ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell shared on Twitter that the said company "put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron."

One of them was really straight to the point, which reads, "#PHILLYWANTSLEBRON."

Prior to that, Alaa Abdelnaby of NBC Sports claimed on "Philly Sports Talk" that LeBron was already looking into private schools in Philadelphia.

"My brother lives in the Philadelphia area and he told me that LeBron, last week through a superintendent, was in the area checking out some private schools during the All-Star break," Alaa claimed.

But LeBron himself shot down the rumors that he spent time in Philadelphia by revealing where he really spent the All-Star break, which was in Los Angeles, Cleveland.com reported. He even called the report of him in Philadelphia looking for schools "disgusting."

However, he did confess that he's flattered that Philadelphia, as well as other cities, want him to sign on their teams, Yahoo! reports.

Aside from the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as well.