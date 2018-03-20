Recent comments from James have prompted speculation that he may be interested in teaming up with the Blazers' Damian Lillard

Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports Nov 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) runs up court in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) at Wells Fargo Center.

The speculation about where LeBron James will sign this summer is not dying down, and if anything, it seems to be ramping up, with a new team getting mentioned as a potential home for the man they call "King."

Ahead of a recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers, James shared some interesting comments with some members of the media.

James heaped praise on Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard ahead of that game, calling the 27-year-old point guard a "superstar" and a "leader of his team," per a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Then, after remarking that not everyone may be aware of just how good of a player Lillard is, James said, "Give me Damian Lillard, I'll show you how appreciated he will be."

The 33-year-old forward is not shy when it comes to praising his fellow players, so the Lillard-related comments aren't really that surprising, but they become more interesting when taking into account that James will soon be able to choose where he wants to play.

Since James is a really big fan of Lillard's, could that entice him to sign with the Trail Blazers this summer?

Obviously, being able to play together with Lillard alone would probably not be enough for James since he's still trying to win multiple championships. However, the thing is, the Trail Blazers have been playing so well lately, that they are starting to show that they are a complete squad than what many fans may have thought previously.

The Trail Blazers are still scoring really well, but the catalyst for their recent run has been their stellar defense, which is currently ranked fifth overall in terms of opponent points per game and defensive rating, according to Basketball Reference.

If the Trail Blazers can hang tough with the powerhouses of the Western Conference like the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, then maybe they can start making a real case to James that joining them is a good idea if he wants to keep winning.

Plus, given James' close ties to Nike, it doesn't hurt that the company is headquartered in Oregon.

One way to look at this whole James-to-Portland situation is that even just a few weeks ago, it didn't seem like there was any chance that he would sign with the Blazers.

Now, the notion doesn't seem outlandish.

