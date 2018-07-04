NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler's Future With the Minnesota Timberwolves Remains Uncertain

Recent report hints that Butler is currently not interested in signing an extension with the Timberwolves

Wikimedia Commons/Catherine Salaün Jimmy Butler with Team USA during the 2016 Olympics

The Minnesota Timberwolves completed a move that was seen as one that could change the franchise forever when they acquired Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls last year.

Sure enough, Butler has been a fine addition to the team.

Butler has brought his versatile offensive talents to the team, and he's also continued to be a force on the defensive end.

Butler and emerging young star Karl-Anthony Towns helped the Timberwolves finally put an end to their lengthy postseason drought, although they were quickly dispatched from the playoffs by the Houston Rockets.

Even so, the Timberwolves and their fans can now be optimistic, as they have two All-Star talents to build around long term — or at least, that's the idea. However, whether the Timberwolves will be able to execute their plan remains to be seen.

A new rumor making the rounds online is casting some doubt over whether Butler is even interested in remaining with the team past next season.

According to a league source spoken to by the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley, Butler is not interested in inking an extension with the Timberwolves.

Per the report, Butler's discontent apparently stems in part from the "nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates" with Towns included. The report added that Butler could change his stance if Towns' attitude similarly changed or if the team traded the big man.

For what it's worth, Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, did tell the Twin Cities Pioneer Press that the 28-year-old forward is not one for passive-aggressive tactics and that he has no issue with confronting someone if he has something to say.

Butler's agent seems to be trying to downplay the latest rumor and understandably so, but it is worth pointing out that the rumblings of Butler and Towns not being on the same page have been circulating for a while now.

Losing Butler would hurt the Timberwolves, but if the Timberwolves' decision-makers are forced to choose between keeping him or Towns, it's likely that the former Bull will be the one moving to another team.