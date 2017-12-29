NBA Rumors: Just How Likely Is LeBron James to Sign With the Los Angeles Lakers?

Rumors have been hinting for a while now that James may see the Lakers as a viable landing spot next offseason

Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Dec 14, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Over the past few months, it has been nearly impossible to completely avoid the LeBron James-to-the-Los Angeles Lakers rumors.

These have been discussed, dissected and debated at length, but to this point, only James really knows just how much there is to those rumors.

What is also quite interesting is that different people who have some connection to the NBA are seeing this situation in varied ways.

For instance, while talking recently to TMZ Sports, Byron Scott, who has played for and coached the Lakers in the past, said that the odds of James going to the team are "50/50 right now."

It is unclear just how tuned in Scott still is to the inner machinations of the Lakers, though he may have some idea of how the franchise operates given his recent experiences there.

Scott thinks that the Lakers have a pretty decent shot of landing James, and there are other people who believe the same thing. However, other folks around the league do not share that same belief.

In an earlier report, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst passed along some information from league sources who indicated that James signing with the Lakers next offseason is a "longshot." It is also difficult to determine just how plugged in those league sources are, though their take on the matter is one that is shared by more than a few people as well.

Only James really knows for sure what he is going to do next summer, although even he himself may not be ready to make a final decision at this time.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers, as currently constructed, can show that they can hang with the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets and the other elite teams, it would then be hard to imagine James leaving them for a situation as potentially unsettled as the one with the Lakers.

James going to the Lakers next season cannot be ruled out, but it cannot be set in stone either. NBA fans are just going to have to wait and see how all this plays out, which means the summer of 2018 could be a truly memorable one.