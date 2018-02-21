NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Would Like to Spend His Entire Career With the Golden State Warriors

Thompson wants to be one of the rare players who only suits up for one franchise

Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports November 23, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots the basketball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Oracle Arena.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson is a unique player.

On the court, Thompson separates himself from his peers by being one of the deadliest shooters in the game.

As seen on Basketball Reference, Thompson is currently hitting more than 45 percent of his three-pointers this season, which is remarkable on its own. Couple that with the fact that he has managed to post that mark while also taking more than seven three-pointers per game makes it easy to see why the 28-year-old is regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history.

Thompson is also a solid defensive player and is one who utilizes his frame and athleticism to keep opposing guards in check.

There are many so-called "3-and-D" guys in the league, but only a few are on the level Thompson occupies.

Still, what may make Thompson truly unique is his approach to things off the court, particularly with regards to matters concerning his contract.

While many other All-Stars may want to keep their plans to themselves and just hint at what they may do once the time arrives for them to sign a new deal, Thompson is a bit more direct.

Thompson recently dropped by "The Woj Pod," a podcast hosted by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

At one point during that conversation, Thompson was asked if he lived free of the typical problems that plague free agents in the league. In response, he admitted that he deals with those things too but added that he wants to remain with the Golden State Warriors for the entirety of his career.

Thompson also remarked that it was "special" to be with just one franchise for an entire career and that he personally believes he will be with the Warriors for a long time.

Things do not really get any clearer than that. And while it is still not guaranteed he will indeed be a Warrior for life, that Thompson himself is interested in accomplishing that feat may make negotiations simpler.

Surprises happen all the time in the NBA, but at this point, Thompson ending up on a team other than the Warriors would be a truly shocking development.