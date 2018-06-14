The Lakers have the cap room necessary to make max contract offers to both players

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost Paul George defending against LeBron James

LeBron James and Paul George are the two most sought-after free agents this offseason.

James, the four-time league MVP and nine-time NBA finalist, would be a franchise-altering acquisition for any team, while the five-time All-Star George is the exact type of player who thrives in the modern NBA.

Any team that can acquire either James or George would be in a better spot for next season. A team that signs both players would be the runaway winners of the summer and could continue their winning ways all throughout next season.

Thus far, only one franchise has emerged as a potential landing spot for both James and George and that is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per Hoops Hype, the Lakers only have $34 million committed to next season's roster — assuming they decline all team options and rescind the qualifying offer for Julius Randle — and what that means is that they have enough cap room to present James and George with max contract offers.

The beauty of having that much cap room available for the Lakers is that they now have the option of bringing in James and George without having to trade away one of their promising young players just to free up space.

So, would James and George be open to teaming up?

There have been no rumors of tension brewing between the two so that is not a concern and while speaking recently to TMZ Sports, George even said that he enjoys playing with James when they've been given opportunities to do so during past All-Star Games.

If the Lakers can somehow convince James and George to sign with them, they can turn into a playoff contender overnight and into a serious title contender not long after that.

James and George playing off one another on offense would be hard to handle for many defenses as they are both highly skilled and are still very athletic. They could be awesome on defense too, as George has always been among the best perimeter defenders in the league and James can still lock guys down when he has to.

Playing alongside James and George could also help the younger players on the Lakers improve faster. Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma could learn more about the finer points of two-way play from the two veterans while guard Lonzo Ball could utilize his gift for passing even better with those stars flanking him.

On top of that, a team that already features two of the NBA's best players will likely find it easier to attract more stars to join up with them. Even if the Lakers sign James and George this summer, they may still be able to pull off additional moves that will put them in a better position to contend for a title.

The Lakers have spent the last few seasons piling up losses and draft picks while trying to find a path back to relevance. This summer, they are in the position to finally make big moves again.

It's been a while since the Lakers were last seen as contenders, but that could change as early as this offseason if James and George take their talents to California.