Just like in 2010 and in 2014, the NBA world is again waiting for LeBron James to make his free agency decision, though a recent rumor is hinting that he will not be waiting around for anyone.

Per ESPN LA, sports media figure Stephen A. Smith passed along some information from sources who revealed that James' decision will apparently not depend on what any other prominent free agent or free-agent-to-be decides to do this offseason.

This bit of news is significant mainly because there are fans and analysts who believe that James may not go to the Los Angeles Lakers — one of his rumored preferred destinations — if that franchise is not able to add an All-Star this summer and that he may not stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers if they don't make a move to improve their roster.

That belief that James is seeking to team up with other All-Stars, or at least, stars on the rise, is fueling speculation that he could consider going to other squads like the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, if James isn't even thinking about what other players might do, then his situation has to be looked at in a different light.

Appearing on "The Jump's" NBA Draft Special, league insider Brian Windhorst echoed something James mentioned after the 2018 Finals when he hinted that his family will factor significantly into his free agency decision.

As can be seen in this video shared by Lakers Outsiders, Windhorst thinks that the Cavaliers and Lakers have an edge because James' family would approve of staying in either Cleveland or Los Angeles.

James has certainly shown in the past that he can do just fine carrying a relatively unremarkable roster by himself, and he may have to do that again depending on how this NBA summer plays out.