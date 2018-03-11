James remains adamant that his full focus is currently trained on the remainder of this season

Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports Nov 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) runs up court in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) at Wells Fargo Center.

Many will say LeBron James is the best basketball player in the world and has been for a while, making it easy to understand why just about every NBA fan is eager to find out about his free agency plans.

At the end of this season, James can turn down his player option for next year and enter free agency, and that is what he is widely expected to do.

The thing people do not know currently is which team he will sign with, though recently, a new rumor seemed to hint at the possibilities for James.

In a recent article, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor passed along some information he heard from "multiple league sources" who noted that only four teams are currently on James' list of possible destinations, with those being the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The contents of the list itself are not that surprising since James has been linked to all four of those teams at different points throughout this season.

Notably, James denied that he already has a list of potential teams to sign with, according to a recent report from Cleveland.com.

The player added that his focus remains squarely on this season and the games remaining on the schedule.

The 33-year-old multi-time MVP did say that he understood the speculation, but he also made it clear that he would handle his free agency when the time is right to do so.

Lastly, James mentioned that the rumors were not bothering him because this was not his "first rodeo."

James has historically been very tight-lipped about his free agency, not letting any bit of information out until he absolutely has to talk about it.

It is possible that James will end up signing a new contract with one of those four teams mentioned above anyway since they are sensible locations for him in different ways.

Then again, so much can still change over the remainder of this season that even if James has some idea of what he wants to do currently, his mind may be in a different place by the time free agency begins.

More news about the latest NBA rumors should be made available soon.