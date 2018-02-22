NBA Rumors: Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon To Be A Hot Commodity In Free-Agency Market This Summer

Facebook/Aaron Gordon Reports claim that the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers are all interested in getting Aaron Gordon.

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon may be a hot commodity in the NBA's upcoming restricted free agent market as reports claim that three teams, at least, are eyeing to have him under their respective wards.

According to Sporting News, the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers are all interested to get Gordon's services this summer. Supposedly, sources of the publication have revealed that Phoenix has ample cap room, and the team wants to add more proven players in their roster.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, is said to be eyeing Gordon as a part of its attempt to rebuild the team. As Dirk Nowitzki's retirement is imminent, it is alleged that Gordon is considered to be a good addition to the team as he plays alongside Harrison Barnes and Dennis Smith Jr.

The Pacers, meanwhile, are said to be checking the free-agency market as it hopes to add more young talents on the list of its players, and Gordon, allegedly, is one of their choices.

While it remains unclear whether any of the teams will succeed in getting Gordon, some opine that his transfer to any of the mentioned NBA teams can provide some interesting twist in the NBA. However, some believe that, in the event that Magic decides to let go of Gordon, the ideal team for him to go to would be the Suns.

For one thing, transferring to the Suns will have Gordon reunited with Elfrid Payton, who was traded by Magic recently. And with the team already experiencing a certain level of success, thanks to its All-Star leader Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner, Gordon can help the team go forward to the direction of success, CBS Sports opines.

However, despite the supposed interest of other teams in Gordon, there is always a possibility for him to stay with Magic as his current team can always match the offers of those others interested in him. In the event, though, that Gordon and Magic will not see eye to eye on the price, they can let him go and focus on Jonathan Isaac or other players they picked in the draft.