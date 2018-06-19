NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Could Be the Key to Keeping Paul George With the Oklahoma City Thunder

George and Westbrook have grown really close to one another since becoming teammates

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Russell Westbrook attempts a shot against the Washington Wizards during a February 2017 game

At the start of last year's offseason, Paul George becoming a member of the Los Angeles Lakers seemed like a lock, and the only question that needed to be answered was about when it would happen.

Even when George was surprisingly traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder later that same offseason, the assumption was still that he would become a Laker eventually.

These days, many NBA fans and insiders alike are still buying into the idea that George is going to join the Lakers at some point, but that is far from guaranteed.

A funny thing happened while George was with the Thunder this past season — he started to like it there.

George started to develop a fondness for Oklahoma City and more importantly, he began to form a bond with his teammate Russell Westbrook.

George even praised Westbrook as a teammate during an earlier interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

That bond between Westbrook and George is clearly something special, and it could be the main thing that convinces George to stay with the Thunder.

Spotted by Lakers Nation, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania recently dropped by the Yahoo NBA Podcast to talk with Chris Mannix about a variety of topics including George, Westbrook and the Thunder.

Charania noted that George and Westbrook have become good friends and that is obviously going to matter once the start of the free agent signing period rolls around.

It's possible that by the time George has to make his final decision in free agency, he will have to choose between his hometown and a teammate who he has become very close with.

It will be interesting to see if the bond between George and Westbrook is now strong enough that it can overcome even the allure of playing in front of hometown crowds in Los Angeles.

More news about the latest NBA rumors should be made available soon.