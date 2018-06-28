Irving recently said that he's been hearing from Knicks fans who want him to join the team

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost Kyrie Irving with the Boston Celtics on opening night of the 2017-18 season

Kyrie Irving caught plenty of NBA fans off guard last offseason when word began to circulate that he wanted to be traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ultimately, Irving had his wish granted as he was traded by the Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics.

Irving then proceeded to have what was arguably the best season of his career with the Celtics, and were it not for an injury, he would have had a chance to lead his new team to the NBA Finals.

Things change quickly in the NBA though, and while all the talk last offseason was about Irving wanting out of Cleveland, now, there are rumblings starting to make the rounds hinting that he could leave Boston too and go to another team, with that being the New York Knicks.

In a recent report, ESPN's Ian Begley noted that "several opposing executives expect the 26-year-old to give New York consideration."

At first, Irving going to the Knicks can seem like it doesn't make that much sense given that the team's roster already features its fair share of talented guards and likely will continue to be that way even by the time Irving hits free agency.

Still, Irving is such a singularly skilled player that he could probably make it work even amidst a crowded backcourt. Irving could even excel playing alongside current Knick and 2017 draftee Frank Ntilikina as the latter is a guard best known for his defense. By pairing Irving and Ntilikina together, the Knicks could have one of the better backcourts in the league.

Of course, it's still far from guaranteed that Irving will join the Knicks next summer. While he has acknowledged the calls from some Knicks fans to go to New York, Irving is not saying anything which would suggest that he is about to heed their calls.

More news about Irving should be made available in the near future.