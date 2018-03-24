Suns currently have the worst record in the league and have yet to win more than 24 games in a season since Booker arrived

Reuters/Sergio Estrada-USA Today Sports Dec 29, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball past Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) during the second half at Golden 1 Center.

The Phoenix Suns are going to miss out on the playoffs for the eighth season in a row, and there's a chance that they will end up finishing with the second-lowest win total in franchise history.

It's tough to come up with plenty of good things to say about the team at the moment, but if there is one shining ray of hope for the franchise and its fans, that is none other than the presence of dynamic third-year guard Devin Booker.

Booker has been improving steadily since being taken 13th overall by the Suns in the 2015 draft.

This season, Booker is averaging just a shade under 25 points per game with an effective field goal percentage of over 50 percent, both of which are both career-best marks, as can be seen on his Basketball Reference page. Booker has also flashed a greater passing game this season, and it's not that hard to imagine him developing into a star playmaker with more reps.

Were the Suns a better team this season, Booker likely would have received some serious All-Star consideration.

In Booker, the Suns have a potential franchise player, and while they haven't won big with him thus far, it is absolutely essential for them to hang on to him.

Because Booker is still on his rookie contract, the Suns have time to surround him with better talent, but they will want to do that sooner rather than later.

During a guest spot on "98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station's Bickley & Marotta," Booker's teammate, Jared Dudley, offered a bit of insight into how the 21-year-old is processing what has been happening to the franchise.

After Dudley mentioned that he is "tired of losing," he hinted that Booker may be feeling the same way, ArizonaSports.com reported.

It would be a disaster for the Suns if this run of futility frustrates Booker to the point that he starts seriously considering what it would be like playing for another team.

Again, because Booker is still on his rookie contract, the Suns don't have to fear to lose him this offseason, but what if all of this causes him to decline to sign an extension and instead opt to just sign the qualifying offer in 2019.

That seems like a ludicrous idea given that Booker hasn't really cashed yet in the NBA, but losses have a way of taking their toll on pro athletes.

The best way for the Suns to avoid the possibility of losing Booker earlier than expected is to make sure they draft well.

Rookie Josh Jackson looks like he can be a long-term running mate for Booker, but the two of them won't be enough to lift the Suns back into contention.

It is more important than ever for the Suns to make the right pick during the upcoming NBA draft because missing with that selection could set the franchise back even further and perhaps even punch Booker's ticket out of town.

Members of the Suns' front office do not have to worry about Booker leaving just yet, and if they handle things right during the prospect evaluation process and on draft night, then perhaps they will never need to.