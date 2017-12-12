Some executives around the league believe the Rockets have a 'real chance' to sign James

Reuters/Derick E. Hingle Jan 23, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts late in the fourth quarter of a game against... Derick E. Hingle January 24, 2017 01:41pm EST

LeBron James is now 15 seasons into his NBA career, and even for a seemingly superhuman player like the multi-time MVP, the finish line is moving closer into view.

This is not to say that James is just about done. Not at all.

The 32-year-old is humming along as well as he ever has and is once again leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Still, averaging 37 minutes played per game is not ideal for an NBA player of James' age. And even if the negative effects of that massive workload are not being felt now, they could manifest themselves in the postseason or in later years.

If James wants to prolong his career and continue playing at an incredibly high level, he will need other players around him who can alleviate his burden. This is why the ideal move for him could be signing with the Houston Rockets next offseason.

In a recent article, The Ringer's Jonathan Tjarks laid out the many reasons for why going to the Rockets would be a good move for James, not the least of which is that he will be able to team up with James Harden.

Harden is already one of the best players in the league and one also fully capable of running a team. With him at the helm, James can just pick his spots and save his energy for the moments that really matter.

Furthermore, Tjarks pointed out that other members of the Rockets - which include star guard Chris Paul, supersub Eric Gordon, big man Clint Capela and other perimeter players - can work ideally around James and make life on the court easier for him.

The only real downsides for James going to Houston next summer is that he would likely have to take a bit of a pay cut and move to the same conference as the juggernaut Golden State Warriors. But then again, that is a team James will likely need to deal with anyway if he wants another title.

So, what are the chances of James actually signing with the Rockets?

In a recent article, USA Today's Sam Amick reported that some executives in the league "believe the Rockets will have a real chance" at adding James next summer.

Considering the different reasons listed previously, it is easy to understand them thinking that way.

The NBA career of LeBron James is not yet complete, but if he is looking for his ideal ending, he may find it in Houston.