Such is the star power of one LeBron James that his upcoming foray back into free agency has become a topic of great interest even though there are still six months remaining in this current season.

NBA fans around the world want to know where James wants to play next, but at this point, there is simply no clear indicator of what his answer will be to that question.

So if James is offering no clues, then could someone close to him provide an answer?

Spotted recently by NESN, sports agent Rich Paul, who represents James along with other notable NBA players, dropped by "The Hoop Collective" podcast and talked about a variety of subjects.

One of the topics discussed during the podcast was James' impending free agency. In response to a question about that subject, Paul indicated that the matter was not something being discussed at the moment.

Paul praised the way James has been playing and indicated that the current member of the Cleveland Cavaliers remains focused on winning the NBA championship. He also noted that the topic of free agency was something that he and James would get to once the season has ended.

During that interview, Paul was also asked about the meaning of James owning homes in Los Angeles and he indicated that there was no deeper meaning to that.

Lastly, Paul was also asked if he thought there could be a backlash again should James decide to leave the Cavaliers for a second time, even given what he has already accomplished with the team. Paul stated that given James' achievements, he believes the player known as "The King" has "earned the right" to do what he wants to do.

At this point, it just seems like NBA fans will have to remain patient with regards to James' free agency situation, as a definitive answer to the question of where he will play next season remains as elusive as ever.