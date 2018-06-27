NBA Rumors: The Houston Rockets Remain in the Running for LeBron James Because of One Reason

Rockets are reportedly still doing what they can to convince James to go to Houston

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison LeBron James during a break in the action in a 2017 game against the Washington Wizards

The new narrative surrounding LeBron James' free agency is that his choices have been narrowed down to three teams, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers in a close race and the Philadelphia 76ers lagging behind but remaining in the hunt.

However, there is one team not mentioned above that is reportedly still interested in adding James this summer, even if their chances aren't looking so good right now.

According to a recent report from USA Today's Sam Amick, the Houston Rockets "are still pursuing James."

This is not a new revelation, as even back in May, The New York Times' Marc Stein reported that current Rockets guard Chris Paul had already started recruiting James to Houston.

Still, it can be a bit surprising to learn that the Rockets continue to covet James even when recent rumors have hinted that they are out of the running.

A likely explanation for why the Rockets remain committed to signing James is probably because they themselves still feel that they have a shot.

The Rockets' one clear advantage is that they can sell themselves to James as the franchise that's best positioned to topple the mighty Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets came within one win of defeating the Warriors and preventing the eventual champs from even reaching the NBA Finals, but an ill-timed injury to Paul proved too much for them to overcome.

If the number one goal for James next season is to win his fourth title, then the Rockets cannot be ruled out as a landing spot for him.

The Lakers can offer the glamour of Los Angeles and the chance to team up with other All-Stars, the Cavaliers provide familiarity and the 76ers can present James with talented young players to take on opponents with.

The Rockets can sell James on the best possible chance to win a title, and that may be enough to keep them in the running for a while longer.