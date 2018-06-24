Recent rumors have hinted that Leonard wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers

Wikimedia Commons/Jose Garcia Kawhi Leonard with the San Antonio Spurs during a February 2017 game against the Orlando Magic

Kawhi Leonard is still officially with the San Antonio Spurs, and a likely reason for why that is the case could be because there are members of the team's front office who continue to believe that he can be convinced to stay.

It's hard to blame them, too, because they still have a trump card up their sleeve.

As the incumbent team, the Spurs can offer something to Leonard other teams cannot, and that is a supermax contract.

A potential supermax contract could entitle Leonard to over $219 million, and while the soon-to-be 27-year-old forward is already a wealthy man, that's still an enormous amount of money he would have to turn down if he truly wants out of San Antonio.

Well, a new rumor is hinting that Leonard may indeed be willing to pass on that offer.

Via ESPN LA, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith recently shared that he's been told that Leonard "does not care" about the supermax contract.

Leonard's desire to play for the Los Lakers is apparently so strong that he is willing to turn down an enormous, guaranteed deal from the Spurs.

If this is truly the case, then the Spurs may have no shot at all to convince Leonard to remain in San Antonio.

Over on Twitter, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that the Lakers were rebuffed by the Spurs when they recently tried to talk about a trade for Leonard.

The Spurs understandably don't want to lose their franchise player, especially to a team in the same conference.

However, if it soon becomes crystal clear that they have zero chance of re-signing Leonard to a new deal and that he's going to leave next summer, then they may have to consider negotiating with the Lakers just to see if they can recoup value for their franchise star.

More news about Leonard, the Lakers and the Spurs should be made available later this offseason.