NBA Rumors: What Can Dwight Howard Bring to the Washington Wizards?

Dwight Howard's days of being the best center in the NBA, and just being one of the best players, are long gone.

Howard has found himself on the move more in recent years, as his production has dipped quite significantly and teams have become more comfortable with signing other players.

Still, Howard will have another shot to prove that he can be helpful to a team, and his next chance will come with the Washington Wizards.

According to a report from The Athletic's Jared Weiss, Howard has reached a buyout agreement with the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also decided to go to the Washington Wizards on a one-year deal for the taxpayer mid-level exception, which would pay him around $5.6 million.

So, what can the Wizards expect to get from their newest signing?

Howard was actually pretty solid for the Charlotte Hornets last year.

Per Basketball Reference, Howard averaged better than 16 points and 12.5 rebounds with the Hornets last season, and he made his presence felt in the paint, blocking a total of 131 shots after just tallying 92 swats for the Atlanta Hawks the year prior.

If Howard plays within his limits, he can work as an efficient pick-and-roll big man for the Wizards who sets screens to spring guards John Wall and Bradley Beal free and who occasionally rolls to the rim to finish lobs.

Defensively, if Howard focuses on cleaning up the glass and not going overboard with chasing blocks, then he can make a positive impact on that end of the floor, too.

The key for Howard now is to realize that he can just be one of the guys on the Wizards.

With teammates like Wall and Beal, Howard doesn't need to be the man on offense. As long as he sticks to his role and does not try to do too much, he can help his new team and himself as he tries to show the league that he still has more to give.