In an alternate reality where the Houston Rockets went on to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, there would probably be at least some faint rumblings about Kevin Durant possibly leaving Oakland.

After all, he's still hearing plenty of jeers from fans outside of Oakland who continue to feel that he took the easy way out when he joined the Warriors as opposed to doing what he could to defeat them.

However, even though Durant has reportedly informed the Warriors that he will not opt in to the final year of his deal and that he intends to become a free agent instead, per The New York Times' Marc Stein, there is still nearly no chance that he will go to a different team this summer.

The Warriors are unbeatable with Durant, and they are again considered the heavy favorites to win the title next season and complete the three-peat.

Still, even if Durant is a near lock to go back to the Warriors this offseason, things could change sooner rather than later. A time may come when parting ways could make sense for both sides.

For the Warriors, finances could compel them to see if they can still win without Durant.

Per Hoops Hype, the Warriors already have more than $83 million committed to just four players for the 2019–20 season, so bringing Durant back then and then adding more players to round out the roster could saddle them with a hefty luxury tax bill.

Even owners of NBA teams may be apprehensive to pay such high fees.

As for Durant, the Warriors will always be Steph Curry's team, so maybe he will become interested in going elsewhere and seeing what it's like to be the undisputed face of the franchise again.

This summer, Durant is going to re-sign with the Warriors, but in offseasons to come, that may no longer seem to be a sure thing.