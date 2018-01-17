NBA Rumors: Which Team Has the Best Chance of Serving as Anthony Davis' Long-Term Home?

The Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and New Orleans may have the best chances of keeping Davis long-term

Reuters/Jaime Valdez-USA Today Sports New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) dunks the ball over Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Moda Center, Oct 24, 2017; Portland, OR, USA.

Anthony Davis is such a supremely talented player that even with multiple years remaining on his contract, rumors are already starting to float around about where he could spend his career long-term.

At this very early point in what could be a lengthy Davis saga, it seems like there are three teams that are starting to separate themselves from the pack as potential long-term homes for the All-Star big man.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of those teams, and their advantage is that they have been the only franchise Davis has played for in his career.

If Davis has a desire to be one of those players who stays with one team for his entire career, like Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, then the Pelicans would obviously have a leg up on their competitors.

Now, if Davis would rather go to a team that is already good and can still improve by leaps and bounds in the years ahead, then perhaps he may consider a move to the Boston Celtics.

In an earlier article, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski even noted that the Celtics have "remained vigilant on the possibility of acquiring Davis." On top of that, Davis is reportedly aware of the Celtics' interest in acquiring him as well.

Lastly, the Golden State Warriors may also have a decent chance at landing Davis.

The Athletic's Tim Kawakami recently mentioned in an article that Davis was "the next great long-term Warriors acquisition target," and if the 24-year-old forward/center is interested in joining a superteam made up of players in their prime, there is a chance this could happen.

The Pelicans, Celtics and Warriors can all make compelling cases for Davis to sign long-term with them in the future.

It will be interesting to see which things Davis values the most when the time comes for him to make a decision as things beyond money and market size could ultimately influence him.

One thing is for sure, NBA fans all around the world will be monitoring this situation closely since where Davis ends up long-term could be the next big storyline.