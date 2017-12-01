NBA Rumors: Why It Makes Plenty of Sense for LeBron James to Sign With the Philadelphia 76ers Next Summer

76ers expected by some executives to make a play for James in the offseason

Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports Nov 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) runs up court in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) at Wells Fargo Center.

Even with many months still remaining in the regular season and an entire postseason to go through, LeBron James' free agency situation is compelling enough that it is already garnering headlines.

James' upcoming foray into free agency became a topic of conversation again after USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt reported that some executives around the league believe that the Philadelphia 76ers will try to sign the multi-time All-Star next offseason.

In past years, the idea that the 76ers were even considering making a run at signing James would have drawn laughs and eye rolls, but not this season.

After a long and painful rebuild that became known in NBA circles as "The Process," the 76ers have finally assembled a collection of young talent who are capable not only of being good in years ahead but also of competing right now.

Powered by the super-talented duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers currently find themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race, and though it is early, they are in prime position to earn a playoff berth.

Now, imagine just how much better that team could be with James in the fold.

It is not just the 76ers who would benefit from the arrangement too.

At this point in his career, James can benefit from having other players on the roster who he can lean on to carry the offense for stretches in a game.

Simmons and Embiid can help James in that regard.

While there may also be concerns about putting James and Simmons on the floor at the same time given their overlapping skill sets, the two of them are smart enough players to make things work.

Plus, with James' three-point shot looking as good as ever this season – he is currently shooting over 42 percent from range, according to Basketball-Reference – he may be able to work off the ball at least a little bit as well.

There is one more reason why James should seriously think about joining the 76ers if he wants to leave the Cavaliers.

By signing with the 76ers, James could find it easier to continue his run of dominance over the Eastern Conference. In recent years, the road to the NBA Finals has proven to be easier to navigate in the Eastern Conference. And while the Boston Celtics have clearly gotten better, they may be the only team capable of standing in the way of a 76ers squad featuring James, Simmons and Embiid.

Should James opt to sign with a Western Conference team, he may have to deal with legitimate title contenders as early as the second round of the postseason.

For now, James is focused on helping the Cavaliers reach the Finals for the fourth straight season. Once next year rolls around, however, he could be leading a different team, perhaps one based in Philadelphia.

