NBA Rumors: Why People Think LeBron James Could Be Moving to Philadelphia 76ers

The past week saw the chances of LeBron James moving to the Philadelphia 76ers grow from zero to 50 percent. With recent events and rumors, it is hard not to consider the Philly team as a great contender for the King.

With James going to free agency market offseason, many are hoping to get him in their respective teams. Up until a week ago, the top contenders have been his current team, Cleveland Cavaliers, his former team, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

That changed when the residents of Philadelphia took the initiative to recruit the 33-year-old legend to their city. Philly sponsored an LED billboard in downtown Cleveland to express their need for James.

these appeared this morning in downtown cleveland

When asked about what he thought of the billboard, the basketball player expressed his gratitude. "It is actually very flattering that I'm sitting here at 33 and in my 15th year and teams or guys — I don't want to say teams, because that becomes tampering — but people in their respective city want me to play for them," he said. "That's cool I think. That's dope."

Following this not-so-subtle move from Philly, a news that James went to Philadelphia over the All-Star weekend break to look for private schools for his three children.

Reporters approached the player last Thursday during the Cav's shootaround to ask whether the rumors are true. "Pennsylvania? Nah. What are you talking about," he told reporters. "Over the All-Star break, I was on vacation and then went to Los Angeles." James later called the report as "disgusting."

Despite this statement, Sixers insider Jon Johnson claims that there is serious talk of a James-Philly team-up. "After speaking to several individuals around the league the past few days, Lebron to philly has a much higher percentage of happening than most think," he wrote on twitter. "One league source told me, '50/50.'"

After speaking to several individuals around the league the past few days, Lebron to philly has a much higher percentage of happening than most think.

One league source told me, “50/50.” — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) March 1, 2018

To support that theory, the Philadelphia 76ers have a projected salary cap of $101 million for next season, and this could even go larger. They can definitely afford James.

As of press time, however, nothing can be confirmed yet from the King. James is reportedly waiting to see how this season turns out for the Cavaliers before deciding if he has to move again or stay where he is.