Walker could be dangled by the Hornets in trade talks as the franchise looks to rebuild

Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Nov 24, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently occupying the NBA's version of no man's land.

They're just good enough to make a push for a playoff spot and stay out of the NBA's cellar, but also bad enough that they aren't any real threat to make any noise even if they get to the postseason.

Making things harder for the Hornets is the fact that they lack the kind of cap flexibility that would allow them to bring in impact free agents, and they're also likely going to end up with a good but not great pick in the upcoming draft, meaning it will be similarly tough for them to significantly improve the roster that way.

It's a difficult position to be in for the Hornets, and that's why it may be time for them to embark on a rebuild.

Some important people around the league even expect the Hornets to get the ball rolling on that possible rebuild as early as this coming offseason.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor mentioned in a recent article that there are NBA executives who believe that the name of Hornets guard Kemba Walker will be included in trade rumors.

If the Hornets do decide that the time is right for a rebuild, then it makes sense for them to start that process by trading their best player for as many future assets as possible.

The Hornets cannot just rush into a deal, however, as they need to make sure that they get maximum value for Walker.

Walker's the type of player who can be a bit underrated because he does not show up in the highlights every night and because he's the face of a franchise that is struggling to become relevant.

Make no mistake though, Walker is a player who should bring back a ton of assets in a trade.

The 27-year-old guard has turned into one of the finest floor generals in the league, and when he's not orchestrating plays for his teammates, he's perfectly capable of doing the damage himself.

His numbers on Basketball Reference confirm that he can put up high scoring numbers while still remaining efficient. Walker's three-point shooting mark is particularly notable as he's hitting nearly 40 percent of those shots.

Walker's no slouch on defense either, as he makes the most out of his 6'1" frame, relies on his fundamentals, and competes hard on that end of the floor.

There's really no glaring flaw in Walker's game that should make any team interested in upgrading their point guard position afraid to trade for him. He may not ever reach the level of the truly elite point guards like a Steph Curry or a Chris Paul, but even if he remains exactly the same player, he would be an asset for almost any NBA team.

Once the 2018 NBA offseason gets started, there will likely be many players mentioned as potential trade candidates and Walker could be the best among them.

More news about which NBA players could be trade candidates this summer should be made available soon.