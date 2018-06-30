NBA Rumors: Why the Indiana Pacers Are Intrigued by Current Orlando Magic Forward Aaron Gordon

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon goes up for a shot

The Indiana Pacers had a surprisingly good 2017–18 campaign.

After trading away All-Star Paul George last offseason, the Pacers were seen by many as one of the worst teams in the league.

The Pacers did not buy into the narrative, though, and behind the stellar play of guard Victor Oladipo, they made the playoffs and pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games before ultimately bowing out in the first round.

Now, the Pacers are looking to build on their feel-good season, and they are reportedly intrigued by one of the better free agents on the market this offseason.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers may go after restricted free agent Aaron Gordon.

Gordon had a breakthrough 2017–18 season for the Orlando Magic.

Per Basketball Reference, Gordon averaged career-highs across numerous statistical categories for the Magic last season, and the most promising development that could bode well for his staying power in the league is that he shot 33 percent from three-point land on nearly six attempts per contest.

Thirty-three percent is not that impressive a number compared to the truly elite shooters in the league, but for an all-around player like Gordon who also happens to be a tremendous athlete, it's a more than acceptable mark.

Given his recent improvement and the fact that he's still just 22 years old, the Pacers may see in Gordon the ideal sidekick who could thrive and grow alongside Oladipo.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, Gordon has already stated that he would prefer to re-sign with the Magic, and because he's a restricted free agent, the incumbent franchise will have the right to match any offer made to him.

Now, it is worth noting that Gordon is seeking a max contract, per a report from ESPN's Ian Begley, so if the Magic aren't willing to pay top dollar, then perhaps the Pacers will still have a chance to sign him.

Gordon is likely going to be back with the Magic next season, but the NBA offseason is known for bringing its share of surprises, so nothing can be ruled out just yet.