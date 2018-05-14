NBA Rumors: Why the Minnesota Timberwolves May Be Interested in Bringing Back Derrick Rose

Rose saw his role increase with the Timberwolves during the team's playoff run

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost Derrick Rose began the 2017-18 NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers

At one point in time, Derrick Rose was considered to be one of the NBA's biggest stars.

He won the MVP award at age 22 while serving as the dynamic playmaker leading the Chicago Bulls' offense.

Since then, however, injuries and off the court issues have robbed Rose of his explosiveness and much of his star power as well.

There was even a time earlier this season when it seemed like the NBA career of the 29-year-old Rose would meet its untimely end after he was traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz and the latter franchise released him right away.

The good news for Rose was that the Minnesota Timberwolves were still willing to take a chance on his talent, possibly due to his previous relationship with Tom Thibodeau, the team's head coach and president of basketball operations.

The possibly even better news for Rose is that the Timberwolves may be thinking about bringing him back for next year as well.

According to a recent report from The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, there is "no question" that the Timberwolves want Rose back.

At first glance, the Timberwolves having interest in re-signing Rose can seem strange. After all, Rose is already past his prime, and his injury issues mean that any kind of long-term investment will be incredibly risky.

Furthermore, the Timberwolves still have a solid backup point guard in Tyus Jones who is under contract for next season, so letting Rose walk in free agency does not mean that the team will suddenly be lacking in floor generals.

In some ways though, the Timberwolves' interest in having Rose come back is easily understandable.

First off, while Rose was a non-factor for the team during the regular season, he stepped up in a big way once the playoffs began.

Per Basketball Reference, Rose averaged more than 14 points per game while shooting better than 50 percent from the field during the Timberwolves' abbreviated playoff run.

Sure, Rose's solid playoff numbers can be attributed to good luck to some degree — he sank 70 percent of his three-pointers during this most recent playoff run despite being a career 29 percent marksman from deep — but he was also contributing to the team by just playing within the system and doing so with great effort.

Thibodeau may also have a soft spot for Rose.

Thibodeau was there when Rose initially climbed up the ladder and became a superstar. The Bulls benefited immensely from Rose's brilliant play on the court and there may be some part of Thibodeau who wants to give Rose more chances to prove that he still belongs in this league even after all the injuries and controversies.

So, what are the chances that Rose will indeed be a member of the Timberwolves once the 2018-19 season begins?

That will likely depend on what Rose is looking for in a contract. If Rose is amenable to playing on a one-year "prove it" deal, then he could very well end up with the Timberwolves, but if he's searching for something that offers greater security, then he may need to look elsewhere.

