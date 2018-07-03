NBA Rumors: Will Kevin Durant Ever Seriously Consider Leaving the Golden State Warriors?

Durant has reportedly chosen to sign a one-plus-one deal to remain with the Warriors for next season

To no one's surprise, the partnership between Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors has proven to be a very fruitful one.

Ever since Durant decided to join the Warriors in the summer of 2016, the franchise has won two titles and he was named Finals MVP for both championship series.

Durant may not be the most popular Warrior or the most beloved, but during the most important games, there's an argument to be made that he steps up the most.

The Warriors and their fans are undoubtedly thankful to have Durant around, and per a report from The New York Times' Marc Stein, he has decided to go back to the team on a one-plus-one deal, meaning he'll be with the franchise for next season, and he will also have a player option to stay for the 2019–20 campaign.

Interestingly enough, however, Durant was reportedly invited to join a different team this summer by a fellow superstar.

According to a report from The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, Durant declined an invite from LeBron James to go to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clearly, Durant is content to be where he is right now, but will it remain that way forever?

Because, Durant is signing short deals with the Warriors, there are rumblings that he could be doing that so that he can still move elsewhere in the future if he feels like doing so. As some analysts have pointed out though, Durant signing contracts like that has also allowed the Warriors to save money that they can then use to sign free agents who can help the team, so maybe he's just sacrificing his own earning potential so that his teammates can get a larger portion of the pie.

Durant has kept his future plans to himself and will likely continue to do so until the next time free agency comes around.

Durant will be a member of the Warriors again next season, but whether he plans to be for the rest of his career is a question every NBA fan wants to be answered.