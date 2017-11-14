NBA Rumors: Will the Next Act of LeBron James' Career Involve Joining the New York Knicks?

James will be an unrestricted free agent who can join a team of his choosing next summer

Reuters/Derick E. Hingle Jan 23, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts late in the fourth quarter of a game against... Derick E. Hingle January 24, 2017 01:41pm EST

LeBron James has exceeded the hype.

James' current run in the NBA is as impressive as it gets, as the man known as "The King" has shattered numerous records, reached lofty heights and has accomplished feats never done before in the history of the league.

Even if James just suddenly decided to stop playing right at this very moment, he would be a surefire Hall of Famer and could still make a case for being one of the five best players to ever set foot on a court.

James is not done, of course, and he may still be far away from the finish line.

At this point though, James' future remains largely uncertain.

Given that James has already led his current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, to the NBA's promised land, there are rumblings that he may now be considering a move elsewhere for the next phase of his career.

It is anyone's guess at this point as to where James might end up. However, The Ringer CEO and NBA analyst Bill Simmons put forth an intriguing possibility for "The King" in a recent edition of his eponymous podcast.

At around the 46-minute mark of the podcast, Simmons wondered aloud about the possibility of James joining the New York Knicks. The analyst speculated that winning the title with the Knicks could be one of the great accomplishments in this current era of the league, which means it could add a big feather to James' cap.

Simmons also pointed out that James could have some help if he went to New York since dynamic third-year player Kristaps Porzingis was already there.

Beyond that, it also seems like James really enjoys playing in Madison Square Garden.

As seen in this article from Cleveland.com, James has put up some incredible numbers at the Garden, reaching the 50-point plateau twice and even tallying some triple-doubles.

So will the allure of the Garden in New York City and the pursuit of an elusive goal be enough to bring James to the Big Apple next season?

Throughout his career, James has not shied away from being bold and testing himself, and when taking those into account, a move to New York is at least plausible.

Still, James is now closer to the end of his career than to the start of it, and if he really wants to make a good case for being the greatest basketball player of all time, he is going to need to pile up as many championships as quickly as possible.

It may take some time before the Knicks are ready to contend even with James on the team, and that may be reason enough for the future Hall of Famer to steer clear.

More news about the latest NBA rumors should be made available soon.