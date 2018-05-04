NBA Rumors: Will This Offseason Feature the San Antonio Spurs Trading Kawhi Leonard?

Spurs reportedly growing worried that people close to Leonard may be angling to get him traded to a bigger market team

Wikimedia Commons/Jose Garcia Kawhi Leonard with the San Antonio Spurs during a Feb. 2017 game against the Orlando Magic

The San Antonio Spurs may have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but that doesn't mean that their tumultuous year is over as well.

If anything, the real chaos may just be set to begin.

For those who may have missed it, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright recently co-wrote a lengthy article which details the current state of the relationship between the Spurs and their franchise player Kawhi Leonard.

The article dives deep into exactly what's been going over the past few months between the franchise and Leonard, and it hints at why things are at the point they are now. The article also highlights some of the matters that the Spurs and Leonard's camp disagree on.

The article leaves several questions unanswered, but what it does make clear is that the relationship Leonard has with the franchise is not in a good place right now, with a confidant of the 26-year-old forward even telling ESPN that the Spurs are "alienating" Leonard.

It's probably not a good sign for the Spurs that someone close to Leonard is feeling that the franchise is alienating the star forward, and when that is combined with all the other things that have happened this season, it's not that difficult to imagine the two sides eventually separating if things don't start to get better soon.

Furthermore, it even seems like the Spurs are already starting to worry that they may be in danger of losing Leonard.

Citing "multiple league sources," the aforementioned article from Shelburne and Wright notes that the Spurs "have grown worried that Leonard's group has an ulterior motive." That ulterior motive could be to continue to weaken the relationship between the Spurs and Leonard to the point that a trade to a new team will be necessary.

The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers may be among the teams that Leonard could be traded to since market size is apparently a factor.

Obviously, the Spurs do not have to trade Leonard if they do not want to, and with him under contract for the 2018–19 season, the next game he plays could very well be for the Spurs. But, if it becomes abundantly clear that Leonard is going to walk away as a free agent as soon as his contract expires, then that would likely force the Spurs' hand.

Even if they have zero desire to trade a player who is good enough to be considered among the NBA's elite when healthy, they may have no other choice than to do that if Leonard is no longer committed to the franchise.

All is not lost at this point, though, as it is still possible for the relationship between the Spurs and Leonard to be fixed.

Just recently, ESPN's Chris Haynes reported that Leonard and one of his advisors are now in San Antonio. Who knows? That could mean the two sides are ready to talk again and patch things up.

This matter between the Spurs and Leonard is far from over and whether it will lead to a trade or reunion will be something worth monitoring throughout this coming offseason.