NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Golden State Warriors Eyeing Pelicans Star Anthony Davis

(Photo: Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports) New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots over Brooklyn Nets guard Nik Stauskas (2) during the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center, Dec. 27, 2017.

The Golden State Warriors already have a ridiculously good team with the likes of four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant, two-time most valuable player Stephen Curry, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, and three-time All-Star Klay Thompson on their starting lineup.

However, the Warriors' front office has always been quite ambitious and they are reportedly planning to pursue one of the top big men in the National Basketball Association (NBA) a few years down the line.

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, the Warriors have singled out New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis as a long-term target.

"That's how Warriors management lives, thinks and operates — it doesn't matter how well the team is going now, how many titles the Warriors have won, how many superstars they've got on the roster or, really, how many different layers and salary-cap complications they'd have to decipher on their way to this," Kawakami said.

"The Joe Lacob/Bob Myers Warriors always have a mega target in mind, loosely timed to a future date, projected onto their whiteboards and roster imaginings," he added.

Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are with a doubt the most formidable frontcourt tandem in the league right now, but the Pelicans are still a middle-of-the-pack team. As noted by Kawakami, the Warriors have always planned ahead, and they seem to think that Davis may start to think about playing elsewhere if the Pelicans fail to build a competitive team around him.

Right now, the Pelicans are unlikely to move Davis since he's signed through the 2020–21 season. However, he has the option to opt out of his contract following the 2019–20 season.

That being said, the Pelicans should expect a call from the Warriors if Davis starts to get frustrated.

It will be interesting to see if Golden State can pull off a deal to acquire Davis.