NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: LeBron James Won't Join the LA Lakers If LaVar Ball Is Around

(Photo: Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram.

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been considered one of the favorites to land LeBron James if he decides to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason.

But during a recent appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Fox Sports' Chris Broussard said the Lakers may have to consider trading away Lonzo Ball if they want to sign James because the four-time league most valuable player doesn't want to deal with the rookie point guard's father, LaVar.

"I believe, with good reason, that LeBron James does not want to come to L.A. to join a circus with LaVar Ball," Broussard said. "So, if you're the Lakers, and you could get LeBron, but it meant you had to get rid of LaVar, which means you'd have to trade Lonzo, what would you do?" he continued.

If he had to choose, Broussard said he would definitely go with James because the 14-time All-Star could transform the Lakers into instant contenders.

Lonzo has a potentially bright future, but the Lakers want to win now and the best way to do that is to sign James.

"I love Lonzo. I think he's got a great upside. I think, as I've said, maybe he could end up being like a Jason Kidd. But if you want to get LeBron, you might have to figure something out," Broussard stated.

Well, people around the league are getting tired of hearing Lonzo's outspoken father run his mouth, so nobody can blame James for his reluctance to join the Lakers if LaVar is around.

LaVar has been a distraction for the team throughout the season, and he stirred controversy earlier this month by suggesting that the players no longer want to play for head coach Luke Walton.

He will likely turn off more players if the Lakers can't get him to tone down his public criticism of the team.