NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: New York Knicks in 'Serious Talks' to Sign Trey Burke

Trey Burke will reportedly get another chance to showcase his skills in the National Basketball Association (NBA)

According to Shams Charania‏ of The Vertical, the New York Knicks are in "serious talks" to sign Burke. Charania also noted that the guard is expected to be held out of the 2018 G League Showcase and an agreement may be reached between the two sides as soon as this weekend.

Burke has been playing very well with the Knicks' G-League affiliate this season and he can give them a much-needed boost on offense

However, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek has refused to confirm that the team was calling up Burke.

"[Team president] Steve [Mills] and [general manager] Scott [Perry], they handle the roster and I haven't talked about that," Hornacek said after Tuesday's practice, via the New York Post. "Those guys make those decisions and as far as I know, this is our team," he continued.

However, Hornacek did admit that he has seen some clips of Burke and he thought the guard has been doing really well in the G-League.

The former lottery pick is currently averaging 26.6 points, 3,3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals for the Westchester Knicks this season, and he's shooting 48.9 percent from the field, 41.8 percent from beyond the arc, and 83.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Tim Hardaway Jr., Burke's former University of Michigan teammate, has told reporters that he would love to play with Burke in the pros.

"It'll be great if he does get called up," Hardaway said, according to the New York Post. "We play off one another very, very well. I would definitely be happy for him. It'd be like the old times, him bringing the ball up the court, me running the wing and just doing our thing. It won't take that long for us to mesh, so that's a positive," he added.