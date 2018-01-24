(Photo: Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) controls the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Staples Center, Nov. 21, 2017.

The New York Knicks are reportedly looking to add another athletic wing this offseason.

According to to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, the Knicks are expected to make a push to sign Los Angeles Lakers wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope once he becomes a free agent following the season.

"As the Knicks plot out their future during this downtrending season, a particular mold of player remains a priority for the front office, according to sources: an athletic wing," Bondy said in his report.

"One of that ilk who has piqued New York's interest is Lakers forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Caldwell-Pope certainly fits the ideal at just 24 years old with potential as an elite perimeter defender. He does carry some baggage, however, after serving a jail sentence this season for violating probation," he added.

Bondy also noted that the Knicks may have a good chance of landing Caldwell-Pope if his recent legal problems drive down his price this offseason because they don't have much salary cap space to work with.

Courtney Lee has been a productive wing player on both ends of the floor since he joined the Knicks last season, but he's not getting any younger. In contrast, Caldwell-Pope is about as athletic as it gets, but he still needs to improve his shot from beyond the three-point line.

Of course, there's still a long way to go before the offseason and plans can change. Caldwell-Pope seems like an interesting option for the Knicks, though, and they should explore the possibility of signing him if he's available.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals (career high) in under 34 minutes a game with the Lakers this season. He's also shooting 41.6 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line.