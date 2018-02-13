NBA Trade Deadline News: Golden State Warriors Maintain Roster, Focus on Other Issues

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Staples Center, October 30, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA.

The National Basketball Association (NBA)'s Feb. 8 trade deadline have passed. Many sports analysts had speculated a sudden trade by the former champions, the Golden State Warriors, which would have been easy for them since they are also heavily favored to win the title again this year. However, the team decided to keep their roster intact and opted to focus instead on other aspects of their game moving forward.

As reported by ESPN, the general manager of the Warriors, Bob Myers, stated that the team decided to stick with the same roster that they had, which remained untouched since the start of the regular season. The reasoning behind this is that everyone in the organization is confident and comfortable with one another, and a trade would simply affect the team's chemistry, as well as the rest of the staff.

However, the more important matter that needed to be addressed is the number of technical fouls and ejections that the team has accrued this season. As it turns out, the Warriors' starting small forward, Draymond Green, leads the league in technical fouls, with 14, as well as three ejections. Meanwhile, Warriors star player, Kevin Durant, has 11 technical fouls, and four ejections. Even their head coach, Steve Kerr, was called out by Myers for having constant verbal exchanges with referees during games. These simply are signs that the team is not disciplined in keeping their composure, which is not a desirable quality in a championship team.

Even without these behavioral problems, it seems that the Warriors do not have much to offer in terms of potential transactions. The management currently has a first-round draft pick which they could have used to trade, but this is seen by Myers as a weak selling point to even engage in negotiation talks with other teams. A closer look at the trend of the Warriors would also indicate that they are more than capable of bringing out the best in their young players.