NBA Trade Deals: Isaiah Thomas Goes to the Lakers; Dwyane Wade Reunites with the Heat

Reuters/ Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports After being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Basketball fans, critics, and analysts were taken by surprise with the most recent NBA trades. After only a couple of months of playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, point guard Isaiah Thomas is traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and The King's best friend Dwyane Wade is back in Miami.

Earlier speculations that the Lakers will be keeping guard Jordan Clarkson were shut down on the day of the trade deadline. Clarkson and power forward Larry Nance Jr. were traded to the Cavaliers in exchange for Thomas, center Channing Frye, and the 2018 first-round pick. According to Bleacher Report, the trade deal was a big win for both the Cavaliers and Lakers for each acquiring critically acclaimed players in their rosters. The Cavaliers acquired healthy players that will fortify the team's defensive end, while the Lakers got the first-round pick they are hoping for. Lakers forward Julius Randle was the one riddled with trade rumors, but looks like LA decided to keep 23-year-old cager.

Reuters/ Mike Stone Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade during the 2011 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks

The Cavaliers and Lebron James also said good-bye to Wade after sending the latter back to the Miami Heat in exchange for the 2024 second-round pick. Wade was welcomed back with open arms and cheers when the Heat took on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. It was a grand comeback after the Heat defeated the Bucks 91 to 85.

The Cavaliers also bid farewell to Jae Crowder, Joe Johnson, Iman Shumpert, and Derrick Rose after a three-way trade with the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings. The Cavs welcomed two more guards, George Hill from the Kings and Rodney Hood from the Jazz.

In other trade deals, the Orlando Magic traded guard Elfrid Payton to the Phoenix Suns for the 2018 second-round pick. The Toronto Raptors and the Kings inked a trade deal for guard Malachi Richardson to go to the Raptors and forward Bruno Caboclo to the Kings.