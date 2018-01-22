NBA Trade Rumors 2018: Charlotte Hornets Placed All-Star Guard Kemba Walker on the Trading Block

(Photo: Reuters/Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports) Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) goes up for a shot against Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10) in the second half at Spectrum Center, Oct. 29, 2017.

It looks like the Charlotte Hornets are considering blowing things up to kick off a rebuilding project.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets have placed franchise cornerstone Kemba Walker on the block ahead of the trade deadline, and they are hoping to get a first-round draft pick or a young talent in return for the All-Star guard.

"Charlotte has been encouraging teams to make offers and appears eager to discuss attaching Walker to a larger trade in which another team would take on one of the Hornets' several less desirable contracts, sources said," Wojnarowski said in his report.

Walker prefers to stay with the Hornets, but he understands that the trade situation is out of his hands.

"Of course. I've never been in that situation. I don't know what it feels like. ... I'd be pretty upset, but like I said, I'm here and now and I've put my heart and soul into this team and into this city, so that's what I'm going to do till everything's over," Walkers said, according to ESPN.

Aside from Walker, Wojnarowski said the Hornets are also willing to move starters Nicolas Batum, Dwight Howard, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams, but they are not getting much attention on the trade market due to their contracts.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Ian Begley has reported that the Hornets have contacted the New York Knicks to gauge their interest in Walker. However, they have yet to make any substantial discussions regarding the matter, and the Knicks are unlikely to take on any of the contracts the Hornets are trying to get rid of.

Walker is currently averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in under 35 minutes this season. He's also shooting 42.3 percent from the field, 34.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 84.8 percent from the free-throw line.