NBA Trade Rumors 2018: Charlotte Hornets Will Only Trade Kemba Walker for an All-Star Caliber Player

(Photo: Reuters/Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY) Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) moves to the basket as he is defended by Miami Heat forward Joe Johnson (2) during the first half in game six of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena, April 29, 2016.

Kemba Walker is one of the biggest names on the trade market in the weeks leading up to the deadline in February, but Charlotte Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan has recently clarified that they are not actively shopping him, although they are willing to listen to offers.

He also noted that they won't consider moving Walker unless someone offers them an All-Star caliber player in return.

"We bred him, we chose him, we groomed him to be a good player for us. I'm not looking to trade Kemba, but I would listen to opportunities," Jordan said in an interview with the Charlotte Observer on Monday, Jan. 22.

"It's not like we are shopping him. We would not just give him up. I love Kemba Walker. I would not trade him for anything but an All-Star player," he continued.

"I'm telling you I believe in my team. I'm disappointed in our record and I'm frustrated at times. But I'm telling you I like everything about Kemba's work. I'm not just going to throw him away," he added.

Jordan did not rule out a trade, but it's clear that the Hornets prefer to hold on to Walker. Unless they can get better by trading him away, of course. Head coach Steve Clifford has already said it would be hard to see him get traded, and the All-Star guard doesn't want to leave Charlotte either.

However, the Hornets will have to consider all their options if they want to separate themselves from the rest of the middling teams in the Eastern Conference. The team is just not competitive enough right now.

Walker is averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in under 35 minutes this season. He's also shooting 42 percent from the field, 34.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 85 percent from the free-throw line.