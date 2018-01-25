NBA Trade Rumors 2018: Chicago Bulls Also Planning to Trade Jerian Grant?

Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Dec 18, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Knicks guard Jerian Grant (13) attempts to pass past Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. The Knicks won 107-97.

Rumors concerning the possible trade decisions the Chicago Bulls will make suggest that the team is also looking to give away Jerian Grant.

The Bulls is one of the rebuilding teams in the league right now, so some people are expecting the franchise to actively shop for deals in time for the approaching trade deadline. And one of the players recently rumored to be up for trade is their 25-year-old point guard, Grant.

According to the Chicago Tribune, there have also been some talk that aside from Grant, the team is also shopping for deals for Nikola Mirotic.

The same report noted that the decision to trade Grant could be attributed to several factors. For one, he is currently the fifth player with the highest assist-to-turnover ratio per game in the league coupled with a 31.6 percent three-point shooting. Added to that, the team is on its way to providing more playing time soon for Zach LaVine.

LaVine recently made his way back to the Bulls' starting lineup following his return from an injury he sustained last year. Since he came back, he has been restricted to a 20-minute playing time per game but the management is slowly increasing that threshold. Notably, the 6-foot-5 point guard played for 24 minutes during their Monday night game where they lost against the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-132. He also played for 24 minutes in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday where they lost, 101-115.

Meanwhile, some say the Bulls player who will most likely be traded next month is Mirotic. In fact, rumors that he will be leaving the team once his one-year contract expires have been relentless since his physical altercation with teammate Bobby Portis during a practice game. Mirotic suffered a concussion and facial fractures from the fight.

Mirotic also recently told reports that he had already expected to hear his name on many trade rumors but added that he does not have anything to share at the moment. The player maintained that he remains focused on playing for the team while his agents handle the trade negotiations.

The NBA's trade deadline is on Feb. 8.