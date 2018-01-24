NBA Trade Rumors 2018: DeAndre Jordan Sought Out By Three Teams, Including Cleveland Cavaliers

REUTERS/Robert Hanashiro Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6).

DeAndre Jordan is a hot commodity on the NBA trading floor. Recent reports say that the Los Angeles Clippers is apparently being eyed by three different NBA teams.

According to a New York Times report from last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to make the Clippers an offer in exchange for the 29-year-old NBA All-Star. Two anonymous sources told the publication that the Cavaliers are seeking to restructure their team in the middle of a dry spell. On Saturday, they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-148.

The sources also revealed that the Cavaliers are open to trading off Tristan Thompson, J. R. Smith, and Iman Shumpert in the hopes of securing Jordan, as well as fellow Clippers star Lou Williams. However, it seems as though the Cavaliers will have to give up the highly sought-after 2018 first-round pick in order to secure Jordan or Williams.

Apart from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks are also reportedly eyeing Jordan, reports CBS Sports. The news comes from the New York Times' Marc Stein, who also wrote the piece on the Cavaliers' interest in the Clippers Center. Despite a slew of offers from three different teams, Stein revealed that the Los Angeles team has yet to be impressed with any of them. It remains to be seen which offer will eventually catch their attention — if there will be any at all.

This is just one of the latest trade rumors to hit the web recently. As previously reported, the Boston Celtics are hoping to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. But, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry seemed confident that the deal would not come to fruition since Davis comes with a pretty expensive price tag.

Davis, on the other hand, said that he pays no attention to the rumors surrounding him or his team. Instead, he focuses all his time and effort on giving his best out on the court and putting an end to the Celtics' winning streak, which they successfully carried out last week.

The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 8.