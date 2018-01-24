NBA Trade Rumors 2018: Golden State Warriors Eyeing Knicks Center Kyle O'Quinn

(Photo: Reuters/Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn dunks against the Orlando Magic.

The Golden State Warriors may want to add another center to their already crowded frontcourt rotation.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Warriors are among the teams that have expressed interest in acquiring New York Knicks backup center Kyle O'Quinn.

"Starting center Enes Kanter and backup center Kyle O'Quinn also have received interest from opposing executives, sources said, with members of the Golden State Warriors among those executives to express interest in 27-year-old big man O'Quinn," Begley said in his report.

"Both Kanter ($18.6 million) and O'Quinn ($4.2 million) have player options for next season; executives around the league expect O'Quinn to decline the option and test free agency this summer," he added.

O'Quinn has been remarkably efficient for the Knicks this season and he's currently posting career-highs in several categories across the board. The former Norfolk State University standout is averaging 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a block in under 17 minutes a game this season, and he's shooting 59.9 percent from the field and 75.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Aside from his tenacity on the defensive end, O'Quinn's ability to consistently hit mid-range jump shots and overpower defenders in the paint also makes him an intriguing target for the reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) champions.

"O'Quinn has certainly outperformed his contract," strategic planning consultant David Jacober told ESPN. "His diversity on offense makes him attractive to a number of teams, such as Houston and Golden State," he added.

Right now, it can be argued that O'Quinn's actually playing much better than the Warriors' other options at the center position at the moment, and that includes starter Zaza Pachulia and veteran big man David West. He's certainly an upgrade over JaVale McGee, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones.

Still, the Warriors don't really have to acquire him right now since Jordan Bell's expected to make his return from a left ankle injury before the playoffs.