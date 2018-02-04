NBA Trade Rumors 2018: Teams Scramble to Acquire Anthony Davis

Reuters / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports October 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23, right) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23, left) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena.

Several NBA teams are reportedly eyeing a possible trade deal that could land them Anthony Davis this year.

Some of the teams that have recently shown an interest in Davis include the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls. However, no deal seems likely to be achieved anytime soon.

Davis is unlikely to go anywhere in time for the trade deadline a few days from now. According to Sporting News, Pelicans general manager Dell Demps is very much resolved to not trade Davis in the foreseeable future.

The report added that even before this year, there have been several teams who have approached the Pelicans for a possible trade with Davis but these negotiations reportedly "end quickly," according to a league source.

An unnamed NBA franchise general manager told the same publication: "[Davis] is obviously a great player, but they're stuck and his free agency is coming faster than you think."

"It is hard to operate under the gun with a situation like that, so it is something they'll need to at least explore this summer. If Dell stays on, he is going to want to find ways to keep building and maybe even take a chance on keeping DeMarcus. But if Dell goes, there are four or five teams hoping hard for a fire sale," the GM added.

Davis entered the professional basketball league five years ago after being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans as the no. 1 overall pick. He has stayed with the same team, but reports suggest that it might change this summer.

The five-time All-Star player has also consistently improved over the years, especially in his field goal percentage which currently sits at around 54.5 percent. Meanwhile, he is also averaging 27 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game this season.

The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 8.