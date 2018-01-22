(Photo: Reuters/Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports) Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood (5) shoots a three pointer against Los Angeles Clippers forward Jeff Green (8) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena, April 8, 2016.

Rodney Hood might not be a member of the Utah Jazz for much longer.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones, the Jazz have stepped up efforts to trade the fourth-year shooting guard and he's likely going to be dealt to another team before the trade deadline next month.

"Multiple league sources tell The Tribune that the Jazz have increased efforts to move the shooting guard before the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline, and there is enough interest throughout the league that Hood likely will be with another team for the remainder of the season," Jones wrote in his report.

"Sources tell The Tribune that throughout the league, Hood is seen as a guy who can score either as a starter or off the bench, and he can be someone who can be a playmaker off the dribble," he added.

The New York Times' Marc Stein has reported the same thing and he said multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring him. ESPN's Zach Lowe has also reported that he has heard the same from his sources.

Hood has been a starter for much of his tenure with the Jazz, but rookie guard Donovan Mitchell has transformed into the team's go-to guy in recent weeks and his emergence has made Hood expendable.

The former Duke University standout remains a valuable member of the team, though, and he continues to log heavy minutes even though he has been relegated to the second unit.

Hood is currently averaging 16.7 points, 1.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds in under 29 minutes per game. He's also shooting 40.9 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from beyond the arc, and 86.2 percent from the free-throw line.

He is in the final year of his rookie contract, so he's set to become a restricted free agent following the 2017–18 season.